Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $28.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.