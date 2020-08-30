Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,298 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

