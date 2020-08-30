Capitol Health Ltd (CAJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $139.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.21. Capitol Health has a one year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a one year high of A$0.31 ($0.22).

Capitol Health Company Profile

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

