Capitol Health Ltd (CAJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $139.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.21. Capitol Health has a one year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a one year high of A$0.31 ($0.22).
Capitol Health Company Profile
See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.