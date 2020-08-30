Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Independence Group has a 12 month low of A$3.27 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of A$7.11 ($5.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.31.

In other news, insider Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of Independence Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th.

About Independence Group

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report