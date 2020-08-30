Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Independence Group has a 12 month low of A$3.27 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of A$7.11 ($5.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.31.

In other news, insider Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of Independence Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th.

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

