Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 5,300 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.99 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

