Easton Investments Ltd (EAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Easton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. Easton Investments has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of A$1.20 ($0.86).
Easton Investments Company Profile
Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Easton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.