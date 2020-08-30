Easton Investments Ltd (EAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Easton Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. Easton Investments has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of A$1.20 ($0.86).

Easton Investments Company Profile

Easton Investments Limited is a close-ended equity fund of fund. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. The fund also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Goldlink GrowthPlus Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

