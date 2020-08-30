Link Administration Holdings Ltd (LNK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 25th

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.41. Link Administration has a 12-month low of A$2.64 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of A$6.98 ($4.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Link Administration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Administration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report