Link Administration Holdings Ltd (LNK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 25th

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.41. Link Administration has a 12-month low of A$2.64 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of A$6.98 ($4.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

