WAM Active Limited (WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.96. WAM Active has a 12-month low of A$0.74 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of A$1.13 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 42.32, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

