WAM Active Limited (WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 30th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.96. WAM Active has a 12-month low of A$0.74 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of A$1.13 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 42.32, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52.
WAM Active Company Profile
