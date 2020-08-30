Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

