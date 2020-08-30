Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. Bega Cheese has a 1 year low of A$3.52 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of A$5.50 ($3.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.66.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.