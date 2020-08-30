Bega Cheese Ltd (BGA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 7th

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. Bega Cheese has a 1 year low of A$3.52 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of A$5.50 ($3.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.66.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

