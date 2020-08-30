PPK Group Limited (PPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $297.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00. PPK Group has a 52 week low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of A$7.60 ($5.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get PPK Group alerts:

In other PPK Group news, insider Robin Levison 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th.

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.