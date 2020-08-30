Citadel Group Ltd (CGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Citadel Group has a twelve month low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of A$5.92 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 million and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

Citadel Group Company Profile

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

