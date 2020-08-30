Citadel Group Ltd (CGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.
Citadel Group has a twelve month low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of A$5.92 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.54. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 million and a P/E ratio of 24.26.
Citadel Group Company Profile
