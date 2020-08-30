Peet Limited (PPC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on November 19th

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $341.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. Peet has a twelve month low of A$0.56 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of A$1.45 ($1.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

