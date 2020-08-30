Mortgage Choice Limited (MOC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mortgage Choice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. Mortgage Choice has a 12 month low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of A$1.60 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.89.
Mortgage Choice Company Profile
