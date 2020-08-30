Mortgage Choice Limited (MOC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mortgage Choice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. Mortgage Choice has a 12 month low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of A$1.60 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.89.

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

