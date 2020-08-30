Appen Ltd (APX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Appen has a 12-month low of A$15.70 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of A$43.66 ($31.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$28.93 and its 200 day moving average is A$25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 83.61.

In other news, insider William(Bill) Pulver sold 275,000 shares of Appen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.69 ($21.92), for a total value of A$8,438,650.00 ($6,027,607.14). Also, insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.71), for a total value of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,428,571.43).

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report