Appen Ltd (APX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Appen has a 12-month low of A$15.70 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of A$43.66 ($31.19). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$28.93 and its 200 day moving average is A$25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 83.61.

Get Appen alerts:

In other news, insider William(Bill) Pulver sold 275,000 shares of Appen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.69 ($21.92), for a total value of A$8,438,650.00 ($6,027,607.14). Also, insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.71), for a total value of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,428,571.43).

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.