CML Group Ltd (CGR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 7th

CML Group Ltd (ASX:CGR) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from CML Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.47. CML Group has a 52-week low of A$0.39 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The stock has a market cap of $109.87 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 488.72.

In related news, insider Ilkka Tales acquired 200,000 shares of CML Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($36,285.71).

CML Group Limited provides financial management and payroll services. It operates through Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. The Finance segment offers invoice financing or receivables finance services. The Equipment Finance segment provides equipment finance, including loans secured against equipment.

