Generation Development Group Ltd (GDG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 1st

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.62. Generation Development Group has a 12-month low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of A$0.91 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and a PE ratio of 23.85.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

