Generation Development Group Ltd (GDG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 1st

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.62. Generation Development Group has a 12-month low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of A$0.91 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and a PE ratio of 23.85.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report