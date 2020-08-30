Auswide Bank Ltd (ABA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 18th

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$4.38 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.26. Auswide Bank has a twelve month low of A$3.30 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of A$6.83 ($4.88).

Auswide Bank Company Profile

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

