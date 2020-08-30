Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,554 shares of company stock worth $2,885,496. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

