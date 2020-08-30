Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.67. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

KRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

