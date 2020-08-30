Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (NEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.57. Nine Entertainment has a 52-week low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of A$2.09 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Nine Entertainment
