Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (NEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.57. Nine Entertainment has a 52-week low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of A$2.09 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

