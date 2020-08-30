Pental Ltd (PTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Pental has a fifty-two week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.45 ($0.32).

About Pental

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

