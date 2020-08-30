Pental Ltd (PTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Pental has a fifty-two week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.45 ($0.32).
