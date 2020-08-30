Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 334,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,611 shares of company stock worth $80,505,799 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Shares of DHR opened at $205.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

