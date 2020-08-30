Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 221,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 212,019 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

