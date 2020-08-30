Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE EFX opened at $168.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

