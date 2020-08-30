Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OBCI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Barocas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,039.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William Dudman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

