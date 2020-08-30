American National Insurance Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

American National Insurance has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of American National Insurance stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.