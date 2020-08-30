Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Plans $0.48 Final Dividend

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.
Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of A$32.12 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of A$43.96 ($31.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$35.02 and its 200 day moving average is A$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.
About Woolworths Group
