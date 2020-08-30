Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Plans $0.48 Final Dividend

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of A$32.12 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of A$43.96 ($31.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is A$35.02 and its 200 day moving average is A$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.