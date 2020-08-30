PPL Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

