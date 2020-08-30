Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $878,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $93.14 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

