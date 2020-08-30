Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.99. Ellerston Asian Investments has a 1 year low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of A$1.29 ($0.92).

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report