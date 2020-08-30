Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.99. Ellerston Asian Investments has a 1 year low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of A$1.29 ($0.92).

Get Ellerston Asian Investments alerts:

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.