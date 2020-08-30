Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.99. Ellerston Asian Investments has a 1 year low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of A$1.29 ($0.92).
Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile
