Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387,257 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.54 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.