London City Equities Limited (LCE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 12th

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

London City Equities has a one year low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a one year high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29.

About London City Equities

London City Equities Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

