Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Imperial Pacific has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of A$1.10 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28.

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.