Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
Imperial Pacific has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of A$1.10 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28.
Imperial Pacific Company Profile
