Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Imperial Pacific has a 12 month low of A$1.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of A$1.10 ($0.79). The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

