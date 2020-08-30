Insperity Inc (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 25th

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by 147.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NSP opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock worth $6,020,746. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

