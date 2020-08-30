Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

Flagship Investments Ltd (ASX:FSI) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Flagship Investments has a 52 week low of A$1.36 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of A$2.16 ($1.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 million and a PE ratio of 238.57.

In other news, insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 25,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$47,273.33 ($33,766.66).

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

