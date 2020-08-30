Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.20

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Embelton has a 52 week low of A$10.50 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of A$12.00 ($8.57).

About Embelton

Embelton Limited manufactures and distributes flooring, structural noise and vibration control system, metal fabrication, rubber and cork sheeting, and other industrial products in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial, and Manufacturing segments. The company is involved in the distribution and merchandising of flooring and consumer products, such as wooden parquetry flooring; prefinished and natural strip flooring; timber, bamboo, laminate, and hybrid flooring; rubber and sports flooring; adhesives and finishes; other flooring accessories; and compressed cork sheets, blocks, and rolls.

