Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.20

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Embelton has a 52 week low of A$10.50 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of A$12.00 ($8.57).
About Embelton
