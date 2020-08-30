Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 15.38 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of A$12.92 ($9.23) and a one year high of A$45.88 ($32.77). The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

