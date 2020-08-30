Synovus Financial Corp Sells 207 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $183.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

