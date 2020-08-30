PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,096 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

