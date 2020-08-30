Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

