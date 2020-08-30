PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $627,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

