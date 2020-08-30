Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after buying an additional 928,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,726,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 161,391 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 944,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 457,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $477,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

