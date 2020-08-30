Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 6,000 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 749,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after acquiring an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

