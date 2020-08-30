30,510 Shares in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $169,528.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 159,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx Inc has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.