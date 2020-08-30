Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 346.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

