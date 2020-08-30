Keybank National Association OH Invests $201,000 in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in UGI by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in UGI by 39.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in UGI by 22.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UGI by 25.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in UGI by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

