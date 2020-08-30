Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 48.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Campus Communities by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

