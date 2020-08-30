Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.77 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

