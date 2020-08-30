M Kathryn Burkey Acquires 1,131 Shares of First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director M Kathryn Burkey acquired 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $12,983.88.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.94. First United Corp has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First United by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.